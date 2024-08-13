ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Short Interest Up 104.1% in July

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,566,900 shares, an increase of 104.1% from the July 15th total of 1,747,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 891.7 days.

Get ASICS alerts:

ASICS Stock Performance

ASCCF stock opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. ASICS has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.97.

About ASICS

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sporting goods in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers running shoes, apparel, and sports accessories and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through retail stores, as well as online.

Receive News & Ratings for ASICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.