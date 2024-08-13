ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Short Interest Up 104.1% in July

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,566,900 shares, an increase of 104.1% from the July 15th total of 1,747,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 891.7 days.
ASICS Stock Performance
ASCCF stock opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. ASICS has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average is $11.97.
About ASICS
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ASICS
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Top 3 Stocks to Watch: Options Traders Bet on Big Gains
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
Receive News & Ratings for ASICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.