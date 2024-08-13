Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires 485 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1,672.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.30.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Is eBay’s AI Push Enough to Buy the Stock? What You Need to Know
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Web Development Stock Surges as AI Offerings Accelerate Revenues
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Top 3 Stocks to Watch: Options Traders Bet on Big Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.