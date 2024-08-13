Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires 485 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1,672.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1847 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

