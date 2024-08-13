Aspire Private Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 473,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Dohj LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,510,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IGEB opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.48.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1689 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.