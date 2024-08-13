Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases 612 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,635,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,829,000 after buying an additional 75,898 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 270.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 676,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,723,000 after acquiring an additional 168,738 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 881.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 22,906 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CZR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “negative” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 0.1 %

CZR opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $56.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.