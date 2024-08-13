Aspire Private Capital LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,013,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 522,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV stock opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average is $48.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $51.43.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

