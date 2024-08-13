Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 483 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Aspire Private Capital LLC cut its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4,983.8% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

