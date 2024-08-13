Ballast Inc. Has $2.95 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,239.1% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,721. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM opened at $206.19 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $217.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.66 and its 200 day moving average is $194.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

