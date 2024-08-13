Barclays Cuts Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $46.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.55.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Murphy Oil stock opened at $37.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.25. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.83.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $802.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.97 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 122,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 22,372 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

