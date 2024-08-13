Barclays Raises Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target to $85.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Skyline Champion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.75.

SKY stock opened at $84.10 on Monday. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.75.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $627.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,011.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $251,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,512,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,047,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,621,000 after buying an additional 62,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Skyline Champion by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,356,000 after purchasing an additional 81,823 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,157,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 844,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,206,000 after acquiring an additional 35,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 768,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,055,000 after acquiring an additional 24,353 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

