Bellway (LON:BWY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,950.00

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,950 ($37.67) and last traded at GBX 2,948 ($37.64), with a volume of 291974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,816 ($35.96).
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BWY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,013 ($38.47) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($46.60) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
