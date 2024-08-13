Bellway (LON:BWY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,950.00

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,950 ($37.67) and last traded at GBX 2,948 ($37.64), with a volume of 291974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,816 ($35.96).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BWY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,013 ($38.47) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($46.60) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

The stock has a market cap of £3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,564.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,684.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,680.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

