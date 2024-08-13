Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.40.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY stock opened at $61.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average of $60.19. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,216.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,216.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,548,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,931,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,021 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,330,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,813,000 after purchasing an additional 170,317 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,365,000 after purchasing an additional 807,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,282,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,191,000 after purchasing an additional 81,496 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

