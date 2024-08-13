Beta Finance Price Hits $0.0474 on Top Exchanges (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, Beta Finance has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Beta Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.59 million and approximately $9.09 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beta Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0474 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance, founded by Allen Lee, is a DeFi protocol on the Ethereum Mainnet, focusing on isolated collateral models to support borrowing, lending, and short selling of crypto assets. Its design helps protect investments from interrelated risks and provides a platform for users to manage their crypto assets efficiently. The protocol incorporates a comprehensive risk management framework to maintain the integrity of individual asset positions within its ecosystem.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Beta Finance, founded by Allen Lee, is a DeFi protocol on the Ethereum Mainnet, focusing on isolated collateral models to support borrowing, lending, and short selling of crypto assets. Its design helps protect investments from interrelated risks and provides a platform for users to manage their crypto assets efficiently. The protocol incorporates a comprehensive risk management framework to maintain the integrity of individual asset positions within its ecosystem."

