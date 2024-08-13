Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Given New $17.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 123.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BTDR. B. Riley increased their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark increased their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

BTDR stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.06 million, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $119.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.12 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 11.21%. Equities analysts expect that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after buying an additional 728,804 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,350,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 23,310 shares during the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

