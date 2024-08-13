Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $4.75 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $3.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. William Blair raised shares of Blend Labs from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Blend Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of BLND stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. Blend Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $922.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74.

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 81,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $238,601.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,103,516 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $956,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blend Labs by 2,656.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 718,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 692,220 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

