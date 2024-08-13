Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BE

Bloom Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

BE stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.80. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,637.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $30,425.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,637.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $362,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,404 shares of company stock valued at $406,552. 8.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bloom Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 280,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 47,462 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 25,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.