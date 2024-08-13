BMO Capital Markets Lowers Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target to $1.70

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $2.25 to $1.70 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 7.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLDP. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HSBC reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $4.10 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Down 4.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of BLDP opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 11.66. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $550.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 248,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 215,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 28.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

Further Reading

