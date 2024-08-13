Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (BHRB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on September 3rd

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Get Burke & Herbert Financial Services alerts:

Burke & Herbert Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ BHRB opened at $59.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.24 million and a P/E ratio of 7.32. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average of $53.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke & Herbert Financial Services ( NASDAQ:BHRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $69.27 million during the quarter.

In other Burke & Herbert Financial Services news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $102,459.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,163,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $102,459.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 222,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,163,992.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose David Riojas bought 1,397 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.49 per share, with a total value of $66,343.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,359 shares of company stock valued at $315,003. Company insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Our Latest Report on Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.