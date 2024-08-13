CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at Barclays

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CACI International from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $446.00.

CACI opened at $464.06 on Monday. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $302.21 and a fifty-two week high of $467.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $438.42 and its 200 day moving average is $402.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.68. CACI International had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CACI International will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total value of $85,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,538.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.19, for a total transaction of $85,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,538.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,000 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.57, for a total value of $857,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,990.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in CACI International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in CACI International by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of CACI International by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

