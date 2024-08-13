Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.
CLMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.33.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance
Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $167,109.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,698,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,909,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,312,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 572,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after buying an additional 67,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth $493,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Calumet Specialty Products Partners
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Is eBay’s AI Push Enough to Buy the Stock? What You Need to Know
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Web Development Stock Surges as AI Offerings Accelerate Revenues
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Top 3 Stocks to Watch: Options Traders Bet on Big Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.