Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $147.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $111.00.

CPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Camden Property Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.03.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $119.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.88. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $121.29.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after acquiring an additional 27,465 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 160,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,781,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

