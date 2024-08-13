Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Price Target to $12.00

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 199.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ TELA opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $98.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.02. TELA Bio has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $64,116.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,443,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,437,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TELA Bio by 107.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 49,204 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 31,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TELA Bio by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,554,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after acquiring an additional 74,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

