Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Price Target to $4.50

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s current price.

Get TTEC alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTEC

TTEC Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of TTEC

Shares of TTEC opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. TTEC has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.74 million, a P/E ratio of -15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 75,212 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,910,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 2,053.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 221,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 211,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,570,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,653,000 after buying an additional 160,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in TTEC by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.