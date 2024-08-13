Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Price Target to $4.50

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TTEC
TTEC Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of TTEC
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 75,212 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,910,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 2,053.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 221,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 211,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,570,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,653,000 after buying an additional 160,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in TTEC by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.
TTEC Company Profile
TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TTEC
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Which Pet Stock Should Get Your Tail Wagging in 2024?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Barrick Gold Stock Rallies With Commodity Cycle Strength
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Is eBay’s AI Push Enough to Buy the Stock? What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.