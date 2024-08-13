Canaccord Genuity Group Raises monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $295.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $250.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of monday.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $259.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 681.71, a P/E/G ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $260.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.68.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that monday.com will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in monday.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

