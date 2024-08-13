Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 16,253 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,253 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $68,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 33,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 46.2% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 5,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $162.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.81 and a 200 day moving average of $162.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total transaction of $130,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,812.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,263,304 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

