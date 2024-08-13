Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Short Interest Up 733.6% in July

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, an increase of 733.6% from the July 15th total of 24,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 179,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Get Caravelle International Group alerts:

Caravelle International Group Stock Performance

Shares of CACO opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. Caravelle International Group has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71.

About Caravelle International Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation.

Receive News & Ratings for Caravelle International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caravelle International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.