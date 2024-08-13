Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) Short Interest Up 733.6% in July

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, an increase of 733.6% from the July 15th total of 24,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 179,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Caravelle International Group Stock Performance
Shares of CACO opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. Caravelle International Group has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71.
About Caravelle International Group
