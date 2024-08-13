Cardinal Capital Management Sells 266 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cardinal Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 59.2% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 87.5% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total transaction of $130,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,812.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total transaction of $130,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,812.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,132,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,263,304 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $162.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

