CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Given New $32.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their target price on CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.25.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $27.60 on Monday. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 98.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 518,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,971,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $99,091.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 217,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,786.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 518,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,971,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,494 shares of company stock worth $2,119,722 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,160,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $1,800,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 207.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 198,321 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $1,315,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

