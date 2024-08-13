CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CARG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.25.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $27.60 on Friday. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.86.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $436,929.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 548,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,572,936.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $436,929.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 548,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,572,936.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $99,091.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 217,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,786.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,494 shares of company stock worth $2,119,722. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 54.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 43.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

