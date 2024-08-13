Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at HC Wainwright

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Cartesian Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %

Cartesian Therapeutics stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cartesian Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNAC. Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

