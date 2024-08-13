Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Up 287.7% in July

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a growth of 287.7% from the July 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Carver Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp stock. American Express Co bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CARV Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 134,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Carver Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.0% of American Express Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. American Express Co owned approximately 2.74% of Carver Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CARV opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Carver Bancorp has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

