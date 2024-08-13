Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Receives Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
Separately, Rodman & Renshaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
Cassava Sciences Trading Up 0.8 %
Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.57. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,356,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,854 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 26,824 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 21,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.
About Cassava Sciences
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
