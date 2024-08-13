Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of CPRX opened at $19.30 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.64.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $276,648.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,139.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $276,648.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,139.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 7,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $121,183.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,121.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,197 shares of company stock worth $1,777,560 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 20,543 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,175,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,702,000 after purchasing an additional 287,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,479,000 after purchasing an additional 263,099 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 79,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

