CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

CB Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. CB Financial Services has a payout ratio of 47.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CB Financial Services to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of CBFV stock opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $125.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $19.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Research analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBFV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 29th.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Further Reading

