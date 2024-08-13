CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 500.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 23,290 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $844,000. Natixis boosted its position in CBRE Group by 69.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 55,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $1,118,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in CBRE Group by 1,730.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 394,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,550,000 after acquiring an additional 372,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $107.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.93. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $114.51.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

