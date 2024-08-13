Centerra Gold Inc. (CG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Centerra Gold stock opened at C$9.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.07 and a 12-month high of C$10.25.
Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$412.37 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.887963 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Centerra Gold news, Director Craig Stephen Macdougall purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.56 per share, with a total value of C$100,330.65. Insiders have bought 11,012 shares of company stock worth $105,101 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.
