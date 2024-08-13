Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CENX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $1,470,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CENX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Aluminum

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $972,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,265.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

