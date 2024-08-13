Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Chesapeake Energy has a payout ratio of 37.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chesapeake Energy to earn $4.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.3%.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.99. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $93.58.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.54 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHK shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.69.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

