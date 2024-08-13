Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2838 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Church & Dwight has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Church & Dwight has a payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Church & Dwight to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $100.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.60.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.58.

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,092.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,092.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,722 shares of company stock worth $23,139,816. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

