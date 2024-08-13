Citigroup Cuts Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target to $61.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

FUN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an underweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FUN

Cedar Fair Stock Down 1.3 %

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

FUN opened at $42.63 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,553,000 after acquiring an additional 539,352 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,565 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at $617,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.