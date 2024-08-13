Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on August 22nd

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Clipper Realty Price Performance

CLPR stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.17 million, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25. Clipper Realty has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 50.47% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $37.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clipper Realty will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

