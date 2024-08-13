Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on August 22nd

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Clipper Realty Price Performance
CLPR stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.17 million, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25. Clipper Realty has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $6.22.
Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 50.47% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $37.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clipper Realty will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Clipper Realty
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
