Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CGTX. Rodman & Renshaw restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cognition Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognition Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.67.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGTX opened at $0.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $2.95.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGTX. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

About Cognition Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

Further Reading

