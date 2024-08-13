Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 126.0% from the July 15th total of 619,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.5 %
Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.
