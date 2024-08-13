Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Trading Down 9.6%

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) fell 9.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 235.20 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 238 ($3.04). 15,184,186 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,106% from the average session volume of 1,259,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263.40 ($3.36).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank cut Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.58) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 175 ($2.23) to GBX 250 ($3.19) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 229.40 ($2.93).

Crest Nicholson Stock Down 16.5 %

Crest Nicholson Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £565.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,748.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 249 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 221.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24,285.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Martyn Clark sold 10,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.19), for a total value of £25,867.50 ($33,027.96). 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

