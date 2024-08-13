CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRSP has been the subject of several other reports. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.63.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CRSP opened at $46.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.38 and a 200-day moving average of $62.62. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.70.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

