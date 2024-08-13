Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 47.4% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the second quarter worth about $386,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 50.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth about $10,771,000. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.6% in the first quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 29,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.09.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $130.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.00. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,642.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,404.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,598 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,263 in the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

