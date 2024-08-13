Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.65.

CYTK opened at $56.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.47. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $634,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,035,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $634,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,035,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,832 shares of company stock valued at $9,087,691. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $4,099,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $506,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

