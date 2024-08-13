Czech National Bank Acquires 31,838 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,838 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in PG&E were worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter worth $394,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $142,612,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in PG&E by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 116,093,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,332,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,731,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 534.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,314,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,289 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Price Performance

PCG opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.09. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

