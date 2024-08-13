Czech National Bank Buys Shares of 26,329 Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solventum during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Solventum stock opened at $57.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.13. Solventum Co. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Solventum Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SOLV has been the subject of several research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

