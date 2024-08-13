Czech National Bank Grows Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.41.

NYSE PNW opened at $85.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.02.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.69%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $424,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

