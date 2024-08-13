Czech National Bank Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 3.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 2.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 5.5% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CPB opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Campbell Soup

About Campbell Soup

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.